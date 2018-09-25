Saints' Patrick Robinson: Moves to IR with fractured ankle
Robinson was diagnosed with a fractured ankle Tuesday and will be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.
According to Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate, the Saints were optimistic that Robinson came out of Sunday's win over the Falcons with merely a high-ankle sprain, but follow-up imaging revealed the cornerback was dealing with a more serious concern. The Saints haven't outlined a timetable for Robinson's return to activity, but if he requires surgery to address the matter, it could spell an end to his season. For now, he can be ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks while the Saints weigh whether to use of their two designated-to-return spots on the 31-year-old, who had been third on the depth chart at cornerback behind Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley.
