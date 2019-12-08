Play

Robinson (calf) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Robinson popped up on the injury report Friday after he was unable to participate in Friday's practice. Now that he's officially out, look for P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee to see an uptick in depth snaps for the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories