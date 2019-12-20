Play

Robinson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson put in a full practice Friday after two limited sessions this week. He is looking to return from a three-game absence and has mostly been a special-teams player this season.

