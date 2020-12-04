Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Robinson likely sustained this injury in practice, as he was a late addition to the injury report after a limited session Friday. The Saints can ill afford to lose Robinson with Janoris Jenkins (knee) already ruled out, as Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley are the only healthy cornerbacks remaining on the roster.
