Robinson was lined up opposite PJ Williams ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

With both Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) inactive for the contest, both Robinson and Williams will draw the starts. The 33-year-old has seen just 10 defensive snaps during the first three weeks for the season, logging one tackle. He'll be tasked with slowing down Kenny Golladay and the rest of the high-powered Lions passing attack.