Saints' Patrick Robinson: Set to undergo surgery
Robinson (ankle) will undergo surgery to repair torn ligaments in his ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
The veteran cornerback will be placed on injured reserve this week, bringing his season to a crashing halt. Robinson registered six tackles on the season, playing a rotational role in the Saints' secondary. He signed a four-year contract with the Saints this offseason, so as long as he can return to full strength, expect him to maintain a spot on defense next season.
