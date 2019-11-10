Play

Robinson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Robinson will watch a second straight game from the sidelines after being limited in practice all week. He has mainly worked as a special-teams player this year, so his absence shouldn't shake up the defensive dynamic.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories