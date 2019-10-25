Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Robinson mainly sticks to special teams, but he could've been in line for some defensive reps Sunday against a pass-heavy offense, especially since P.J. Williams (suspension) won't play. The veteran cornerback will aim to return to the lineup following the team's Week 9 bye.

