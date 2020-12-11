Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
The Saints will return Janoris Jenkins (knee) to the lineup, but their secondary depth behind Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore is suspect. P.J. Williams saw an uptick in usage when Robinson left last week's game against the Falcons, so the Saints may continue to roll with that formation this week.
