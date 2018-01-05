The Saints signed Turner to a reserve/future contract Friday, per the league's official transaction log.

Turner, who went undrafted out of Lousiana Tech in 2016, spent his rookie season with the Eagles but was waived ahead of the 2017 season opener. The diminutive wide receiver will likely need to make a name on special teams in order to stick with the Saints in 2018.

