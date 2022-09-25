Adebo (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
While Adebo was practicing in limited capacity this week due to a left high-ankle sprain suffered in late August, he will suit up against Carolina. The cornerback will make his season debut after finishing his 2021 campaign with 66 tackles, eight pass break ups, and three interceptions through 17 games.
