Adebo is active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
Adebo picked up a knee injury during the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Seahawks and was limited in each practice ahead of Week 6, earning him a questionable tag. Nonetheless, the second-year pro is good to go against Cincinnati and will have to step up as the No. 1 cornerback in the absence of Marshon Lattimore (abdomen).
