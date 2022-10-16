Adebo is active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.

Adebo picked up a knee injury during the Saints' Week 5 loss to the Seahawks and was limited in each practice ahead of Week 6, earning him a questionable tag. Nonetheless, the second-year pro is good to go against Cincinnati and will have to step up as the No. 1 cornerback in the absence of Marshon Lattimore (abdomen).

