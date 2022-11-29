Adebo recorded six tackles (two solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 13-0 defeat versus San Francisco.
Adebo logged multiple passes defended for the first time this season, increasing his season total to six over nine games. The second-year cornerback also continued to play every defensive snap, as Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed his seventh game in a row despite returning to practice in a limited fashion Week 12. With Bradley Roby undergoing concussion evaluation following this shutout loss, Adebo should once again serve as New Orleans' top cover cornerback if Lattimore remains out against Tampa Bay in Week 13.