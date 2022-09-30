Adebo (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice session but doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Although Adebo was unable to return to the practice field in a full capacity Friday, he'll be able to play through his high-ankle sprain in Week 4. He played nine defensive snaps last week and logged a solo tackle.
