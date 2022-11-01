Adebo recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 24-0 win against the Raiders.

Adebo notched eight tackles for the third time in just five games played this season, and he has now defended one pass in each of his last four outings. The 23-year-old was also able to play 100 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps after missing last week's loss to the Cardinals with a knee injury. Adebo could continue to play a productive role if fellow staring cornerbackMarshon Lattimore (abdomen) remains sidelined for next Monday's game against the Ravens.