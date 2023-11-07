Adebo registered seven tackles (five solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Adebo made his impact felt early when he picked off Tyson Bagent early in the first quarter on a pass intended for Cole Kmet. Adebo then forced a fumble out of DJ Moore early in the third quarter that led to a Saints' field goal before picking off Bagent one more time in the middle of the fourth quarter that helped New Orleans maintain their seven-point lead. Adebo also had the second-most tackles on the team behind Demario Davis (10), and the former is now up to four interceptions on the season, which is already a career high.