Adebo (knee) was a limited participant on the Saints' estimated practice report Monday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Adebo played through the knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, after going into the weekend as questionable. Considering he played 100 percent of the snaps in the contest, he probably has a good chance of suiting up Thursday against the Cardinals.
