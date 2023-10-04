Adebo (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Adebo has missed the last two contests while nursing a hamstring injury he suffered at practice ahead of the team's 18-17 loss to the Packers in Week 3 and he'll look to build off of Wednesday's session as the week progresses. The cornerback, when healthy, operates as one of New Orleans' starters in the secondary.
