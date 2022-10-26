site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-paulson-adebo-limited-wednesday-522335 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Limited Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2022
at
7:46 pm ET
•
1 min read
Adebo (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Adebo picked up his knee injury during Week 5's loss to Seattle and has been off and on since then. He managed to play through his injury Week 6 but could not for Week 7. Practicing in any sort of capacity is a positive sign for the 23-year-old cornerback.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read