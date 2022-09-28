Adebo (ankle) was a limited participant at the Saints' practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Adebo was once again limited at practice to open the week while he nurses a left high-ankle sprain. That being said, the cornerback played through the injury in Week 3, registering a tackle while playing nine defensive snaps versus the Panthers. He'll likely suit up again Sunday versus the Vikings.
