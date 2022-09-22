Adebo (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday.
Adebo also said Thursday that he has been sidelined for the first two weeks of the season due to a left high ankle sprain suffered in late August, but that he is "feeling better and better every day," Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports. The 2021 third-round pick also added that he would attempt fully participate during practice Friday in order to test his ankle before Sunday's game against the Panthers. Adebo recorded 66 tackles, eight passes defended and three interceptions over 17 contests as a rookie, and he will step back in as New Orleans' starting cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore when healthy this season.