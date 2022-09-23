Adebo (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Adebo returned to practice in a limited fashion this week and has a shot to make his season debut in Week 3. If available, he'll likely reclaim his starting spot across from Marshon Lattimore. As a rookie, the 2021 third-round pick recorded 66 tackles, eight pass defenses and three interceptions over 17 games.
