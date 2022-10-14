Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Adebo sustained a knee injury during last week's win over the Seahawks and was a limited participant in each of the Saints' three practice sessions this week. The 23-year-old's status for Sunday's game will be particularly important since Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) has already been ruled out.

