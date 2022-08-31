Adebo said Wednesday that he's dealing with a sprained left ankle, Terrin Waack of NOLA.com reports.
Adebo sustained his injury during practice last Wednesday and didn't suit up during Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers. He hasn't yet practiced this week but said Wednesday that he expects to play in the Saints' regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 11. Adebo will presumably be monitored over the next week and a half, but his ankle issue doesn't sound like a significant concern.