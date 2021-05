The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

Adebo (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) is a tall and toolsy corner out of Stanford, boasting a 4.45-second 40 and 6.69-second three-cone drill. However, the Cardinals' pass defense wasn't especially good, and Adebo could stand to sharpen up his cover skills some. He could hold significant upside if he does start to advance his game, and he should compete for outside corner snaps opposite Marshon Lattimore right away.