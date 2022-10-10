Adebo recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Adebo now has back-to-back games with eight stops, after he previously missed the team's first two contests due to an ankle sprain. The second-year cornerback played every defensive snap for New Orleans in Week 5, and he'll likely operate in the same role when the team hosts the Bengals on Sunday.