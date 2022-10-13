Adebo was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Adebo is dealing with a knee injury after recording eight tackles and one pass defended during Sunday's win over the Seahawks, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The second-year cornerback has played every defensive snap over the past two weeks after being ruled inactive with an ankle injury for the first two games of the season. Adebo has recorded 17 tackles and two passes defended since making his season debut in Week 3, and he'll have two more practices to improve his injury status before this Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati. Otherwise, Bradley Roby and Bryce Thompson may need to step up into bigger roles after starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore sat out practice with an abdomen issue Wednesday.
