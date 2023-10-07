Adebo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 5 road contest versus New England, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Adebo hurt his hamstring in practice leading up to a Week 3 contest versus Green Bay and has sat out each of the Saints' past two games. He logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week and appears to have a decent chance of suiting up Sunday. Isaac Yiadom has been getting the majority of snaps at left cornerback in Adebo's stead and would presumably take on the same role Sunday if Adebo is unable to play.