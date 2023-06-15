Adebo is ready to return to form after injuries hampered his 2022 campaign, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Adebo dealt with ankle and hamstring injuries during his 2022 campaign, although he did suit up for 13 games. However, the time missed impacted his results on the field, recording six fewer tackles, one less pass defended, and no interceptions after recording three his rookie season. The 2021 third-round selection should start outside opposite Marshon Lattimore in the Saints' secondary this season.