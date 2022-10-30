site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Ready to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2022
Adebo (knee) is active Sunday against the Raiders.
Adebo missed the team's Week 7 game with the Cardinals, but he's ready to return to the field Sunday. His ability to suit up is a boon for the
Saints secondary, as Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) will be inactive.
