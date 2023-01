Adebo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Adebo played all 53 of the Saints' defensive snaps in Week 17, so it's unclear when he suffered the hamstring injury. The severity of the issue is also uncertain, but with the Saints out of playoff contention, the second-year cornerback's season is now over. Across 13 appearances, he totaled 60 tackles and seven pass defenses.