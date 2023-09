Adebo recorded two tackles and an interception in Sunday's 16-15 win versus the Titans.

Adebo was the beneficiary of one of three New Orleans interceptions in Week 1 on a third-quarter play in which he blanketed five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. He'll continue to start opposite four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore on a defense that looked awfully good Sunday. The Saints travel to Carolina in Week 2.