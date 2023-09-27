Adebo (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Adebo suffered the injury during practice Friday and was unable to play Sunday in the team's loss to the Packers. He'll try to return to practice Thursday in an effort to be ready for Week 4 against the Buccaneers. If he's unable to do so, Isaac Yiadom, who saw a significant uptick in snaps against Green Bay, would likely do so again.
