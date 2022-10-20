Adebo (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Adebo has been limited in practice with a knee issue since last Wednesday, though he still played 100 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. While the starting cornerback remained limited during this week's abbreviated practice schedule, it's likely that he'll again be asked to suit up with Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) already ruled out for Thursday night. Otherwise, expect Bryce Thompson to step into a bigger role opposite Bradley Roby.
