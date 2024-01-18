Adebo finished the 2023 regular season with 76 tackles, two forced fumbles and 18 passes defended, including four interceptions, in 15 games.

Adebo helped form one of the most productive secondaries in the NFL this season, logging career highs across the board. The third-year cornerback not only led the Saints in passes defended, but he even finished third in the NFL in passes defended. He also tied safety Tyrann Mathieu for a team high in interceptions. Adebo will look to carry over the momentum of this career-best season into the 2024 campaign, which also be the final season of his four-year, $5.04 million rookie contract.