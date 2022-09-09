Adebo (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Jets, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Adebo sprained his ankle during a practice at the beginning of training camp and suited up for the exhibition opener before being sidelined for the remainder of the preseason. The second-year cornerback didn't practice at all leading up to Week 1, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In his absence, Bradley Roby will likely start opposite of Marshon Lattimore on Sunday.