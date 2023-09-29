Adebo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Adebo will miss a second consecutive game as he recovers from a hamstring injury he sustained at practice ahead of Week 3 at Green Bay. Isaac Yiadom figures to start again in his absence.
More News
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Still not recovered•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Questionable with hamstring injury•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Snags first interception since 2021•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Ready to bounce back•
-
Saints' Paulson Adebo: Ruled out for Week 18•