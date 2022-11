The Saints are labeling Turner as week-to-week after he was diagnosed Monday with a low-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the injury Turner suffered in Sunday's win over the Rams isn't as severe as initially thought, he'll still face an uphill battle to make it back for a Week 12 matchup with the 49ers. The 2021 first-round draft pick has thrived in a rotational role at defensive end the past four weeks, racking up 13 tackles and two sacks over that span.