Turner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Turner logged a full practice Friday after being limited during Wednesday and Thursday's sessions due to an ankle injury that's already cost him back-to-back contests. It's certainly encouraging to see the second-year defensive end back at practice, but his questionable designation suggests he'll be limited if he's ultimately deemed available for Week 15. Carl Granderson figures to remain the primary beneficiary if Turner is ruled out for a third consecutive contest.