The Saints designated Turner (toe) to return from IR on Friday, but he won't play Sunday against the Giants, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Turner suffered a turf toe injury in New Orleans' season-opener that he said was "about as bad as it gets" and included two dislocated toes, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. He's progressed enough to log a limited practice session Friday, but he won't be activated ahead of Sunday's Week 15 contest. The Saints' following game is a Thursday night game against the Rams, and it may be a challenge for Turner to ramp up quickly enough to be ready for that matchup.