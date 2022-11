Turner (ankle) will not return to Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tuner recorded one tackle for loss before exiting during the first half of Sunday's contest. While the nature and severity of this ankle issue are still unknown, the 23-year-old will have a full week to recover before the Saints' next game Sunday, Nov. 27 against the 49ers.