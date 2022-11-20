Turner (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has recorded 12 tackles and two sacks since returning from a chest injury Week 8, and he was likely set to step up into a bigger role with starting defensive ends Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf) both ruled inactive Sunday. With Turner now out for the time being, expect Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Jabari Zuniga to play prominent roles against the Rams' depleted offensive line.