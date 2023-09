Coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Turner will probably have to have surgery for turf toe, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's a brutal break for Turner, who only got to play seven defensive snaps in New Orleans' opener before being forced out with the injury. Exactly how much time he can be expected to miss is anyone's guess at this point, but in the meantime, veteran Tanoh Kpassagnon will probably see increased reps at defensive end.