Turner finished Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons with four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Turner logged his second sack of the regular season Sunday when he got to Kirk Cousins late in the second quarter for a five-yard loss, stripping the ball in the process that was recovered by Drake London. Turner played a season-high 29 snaps on defense, but he's still firmly entrenched as the Saints' No. 4 defensive end behind Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson and Chase Young. Through nine regular-season games, Turner has logged 13 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles.