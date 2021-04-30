The Saints selected Turner in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

Some might accuse the Saints of reaching for Turner (6-foot-6, 268 pounds) in the first round, but it's difficult to argue against him as a prospect. He's tall but well-built and has rare reach (35 and 3/8-inch arms) to go with standout athleticism (35.5-inch vertical, 7.01-second three cone, 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle). He was a productive player at Houston, too, producing 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in five 2020 games. It appears the Saints were anxious about the free-agent departure of Trey Hendrickson.