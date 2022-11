Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, NewOrleans.Football reports.

Turner suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 11 matchup against the Rams and was labeled week-to-week. He didn't practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's game against the 49ers and has unsurprisingly been ruled out. He's played a fairly significant role along the Saints' defensive line this season, logging 16 total tackles and two sacks across seven games.