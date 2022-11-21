Turner's X-rays on his injured ankle came back negative, and he's now slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Turner departed during the first half of Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams with an ankle injury, and he ultimately failed to return for the remainder of the afternoon. While X-rays revealed no fractures, the hope now is that the 23-year-old is just dealing with an ankle sprain, per Rapoport. If Turner misses any time, Carl Granderson would be slated for additional defensive end reps behind starter Marcus Davenport, who's missed both of the Saints' last two games due to a calf issue.