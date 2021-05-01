The Saints selected Werner in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

The Saints added more firepower to their defense with the Werner selection, snagging a potential three-down linebacker after selecting end Payton Turner in the first round. Werner (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) was the leading tackler on a strong Ohio State run defense, though it's a slight concern that not many of his stops occurred behind the line of scrimmage. Werner's athletic testing was quite encouraging otherwise, as his 4.62-second 40, 39.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump were all strong.