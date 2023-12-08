Werner (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Werner missed his first game of the season in Week 13, and after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. If the 25-year-old were to miss his second consecutive game, Zack Baun would likely assume the starting inside linebacker duties alongside Demario Davis.