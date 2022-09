Werner (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Werner was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury, but he registered a full practice Friday and will be full go for Sunday. The 2021 second-round pick operated as a rotational piece for the Saints as a rookie, but he's in line for an increased role in 2022 after the departure of Kwon Alexander during the offseason.